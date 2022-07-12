Sri Lankan Parliament to reconvene on July 15; New President to be elected on July 20

AMN / WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Parliament will reconvene on the 15th of this month and a new President will be elected on the 20 of July. This was stated by parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a ‘smooth transition’ of government. He condemned all acts of violence in Sri Lanka and called for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace. The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people, a spokesperson for Guterres said. The spokesperson said that UN Secretary-General continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely and also called on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.