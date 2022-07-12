FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2022 11:21:25      انڈین آواز

Sri Lankan Parliament to reconvene on July 15; New President to be elected on July 20

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Parliament will reconvene on the 15th of this month and a new President will be elected on the 20 of July. This was stated by parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a ‘smooth transition’ of government. He condemned all acts of violence in Sri Lanka and called for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace. The United Nations stands ready to support Sri Lanka and its people, a spokesperson for Guterres said. The spokesperson said that UN Secretary-General continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely and also called on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey World Cup: Captain Savita stars in India’s 3-2 shootout win against Canada

By Harpal Singh Bedi  Riding on captain Savita's heroics in the shootout, India piped lowly Canada to reco ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes to the Quarterfinals with 1-0 win

By Harpal Singh Bedi At the end it was a heart break as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to h ...

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Harpal Singh Bedi Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart