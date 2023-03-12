इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2023 02:40:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lankan govt considering lifting restrictions placed on certain imports

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan Secretary of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Ministry, Priyanka Atapattu has said the Sri Lankan Government is considering lifting restrictions placed on certain imports in due course. Speaking to local newspapers, he said, the restrictions will be lifted in stages. He added that the envisioned IMF bailout package will restore the stability of exports and imports.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has said that the Removal of import controls requires deep thought and management. He added that the scrutiny is necessary, despite the central bank running a payments surplus with a deflationary policy.

Sri Lanka imposed import controls in 2020 as the central bank printed money. The Central bank had also repaid maturing debt with new money triggering outflows greater than inflows.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst-ever economic crisis since its independence in 1948 with a slump in forex reserves for the last year. Over the last 10 days, the Lankan rupee has appreciated around 15 per cent bringing hopes of stability to the island nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چین کی ثالثی میں سعودی عرب اور ایران کے درمیان تعلقات بحال

/ ویب ڈیسک AMN سعودی عرب اور ایران نے جمعہ کو چین کی ثالثی میں ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم نے نئی دلّی میں دوطرفہ بات چیت کی

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم اینتھنی ایلبا ...

شی جن پنگ تیسری مدت کیلئے چین کے صدر منتخب

Xi Jinping elected China’s President for third term شی جن پنگ کو لگاتار تیسری م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart