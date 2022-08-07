Sri Lankan govt asks Chinese govt to defer visit of its spy vessel at Hambantota port

FILE

AMN

Sri Lankan government has asked Chinese government to defer the visit of its spy vessel Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port ‘until further consultations’ are made on the matter. Yuan Wang 5, Chinese spacecraft tracking ship, departed from Jiangyin in China on July 13 and was expected to dock at the Sri Lankan port from August 11 to 17 for ‘replenishment’ purposes.

The spy vessel, employed for space and satellite tracking, will conduct satellite control and research tracking in the Indian Ocean region through August and September. India has said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security and economic interests. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government is aware of reports of a proposed visit by this vessel to Hambantota in August.