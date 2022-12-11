Sri Lankan Customs seizes gold at airport in Colombo

WEB DESK

Based on inputs received from Indian intelligence agencies, twenty-two kilo grams of gold was seized by Sri Lankan Customs officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo yesterday.

Five Sri Lankan passengers travelling from Chennai who were smuggling the gold have been arrested.

Sri Lanka State Finance minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has said that gold of about 30 million dollars is smuggled into the island nation monthly. He said steps will be taken to curb the smuggling.