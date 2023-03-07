इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2023 07:53:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka to stop pre-announced guidance peg for foreign exchange market

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Starting today, Sri Lanka will stop a pre-announced guidance peg for the foreign exchange market. Sri Lanka had operated a guidance peg, fixed exchange rate, of around 360 to the US dollar with complementary monetary policy up to the last week of February.

The central bank’s purchases of dollars outpaced its sales in the last quarter due to the tight monetary stance.

Earlier last week, guidance peg was pushed up from around 360 to 340 to the US dollar. The Lankan rupee had appreciated accordingly to a high of 334 against a dollar.

Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Werrasinghe expressed hope that market will stabilise with sufficient liquidity and depth in the foreign exchange market from today.

He added that whenever there is an opportunity, the central bank will buy Forex to build up the buffers. He said that the bank will operate ad-hoc pegs which fall under flexible exchange rate system where the bank would stabilise volatile movement by intervention.

A currency peg is a policy in which a national government or central bank sets a fixed exchange rate for its currency with a foreign currency.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

’’ہندوستان کو عالمی معیشت کا روشن مقام کہا جا رہا ہے‘‘: وزیر اعظم مودی

وزیر اعظم نے ‘ترقی کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے مالیاتی خدمات ک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart