Sri Lanka: Swami Vivekananda cultural centre holds festival of Carnatic Music in Colombo

In Sri Lanka, the Swami Vivekananda cultural centre held a festival of Carnatic Music, the Tyagaraja Aradhana at Saraswati Hall in Colombo. The festival is an annual Aradhana of Telugu saint composer Tyagaraja. Saint Tyagaraja attained Jeeva Samadhi in Thanjavur district of Tamilnadu. The aradhana witnessed rendering of the saint’s Pancharatna Kritis.

Speaking about Saint Tyagaraja’s tradition of Bhakti, High Commissioner of India, Gopal Baglay said Devotion or Bhakti brings out ultimate surrender to the almighty. He added that Bhakti along with music takes one to the highs of spiritual joy which cannot be described.