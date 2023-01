AMN/ WEB DESK

In the second T20 International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Sri Lanka has set a target of 207 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In a blistering knock, captain Dasun Shanaka scored 56 runs in 22 balls. For India, Umran Malik was the leading wicket taker with 3 wickets.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to field. India has a one-match lead over Sri Lanka in three match series.