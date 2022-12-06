Sri Lanka seeks India’s help to emulate white revolution

AMN / WEB DESK

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe has asked for Indian assistance to emulate white revolution in the island nation. National Dairy Development Board and Amul will be providing technical support to the Indian neighbour to double the milk production. Mr. Wickremasinghe has appointed a committee which will work with NDDB to prepare short, medium & long-term plan to increase local milk production. India is the world’s largest milk producer, with 22 percent of global production.

Although efforts to boost milk production have yielded a 34 percent increase from 2015 to 2021, Sri Lanka has been far from achieving self sufficiency. The annual dairy imports into the country of 22 million are over 300 million US dollars.