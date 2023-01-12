Sri Lanka SC orders govt to pay 10 lakh rupees compensation to victims of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has ordered the government to pay 10 lakh rupees as compensation per person to those who were killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Those injured in the attacks will be given 5 lakh rupees. The Supreme Court ruled that the respondents had violated the Fundamental Rights of the petitioners by failing to prevent the attack despite having credible intelligence information.

The respondents named in the petitions are Former President Maithripala Sirisena, Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Former Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara, Former National Intelligence Service Chief Sisira Mendis, and Former State Intelligence Services Chief Nilantha Jayawardena.

The Court ordered Former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay a compensation of 10 crore rupees, while the other respondents were ordered to pay lesser compensation.

The Supreme Court said the funds will be used to compensate the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

In addition, the court ordered to take disciplinary action against Former State Intelligence Services Chief Nilantha Jayawardene within 6 months.

The Attorney General was ordered to monitor and report to the court on the progress of compensating the victims, and the action taken against Former State Intelligence Services Chief Nilantha Jayawardene.