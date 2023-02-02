इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 04:48:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka raises price of Octane 92 petrol by Rs 30

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka has raised the price of Octane 92 petrol by 30 rupees from 370 to 400 rupees per litre with effect from today. The state-run fuel retailer Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said that prices of all other fuels remain unchanged. Lanka IOC, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the only competitor of CPC, also raised the price of Octane 92 by the same margin.

The IMF had asked the island nation to reduce its budget deficit either by increasing revenue or reducing the state spending. The upward petrol price revision comes as the government’s move to raise personal income taxes up to 36 percent has met with strong protest mainly from the state sector. The government has ruled out reduction in the new tax rates.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka has been facing inflationary pressure over the last nine months. Inflation in the island had hit a high of 73 percent in September last year and had marginally eased to 54 percent in January 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart