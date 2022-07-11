FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2022 01:36:49      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and entire cabinet to resign to make way for a unity govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the cabinet will make way for a unity government, the prime minister’s office said on Monday after tens of thousands stormed the official residences of both men, enraged by the island’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Sri Lankan President today conveyed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign on Wednesday. A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said that President Rajapaksa has officially informed that he will be resigning as previously announced. On Saturday, President Rajapaksa informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena from an undisclosed location that he will step down on Wednesday. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also announced that he was willing to resign and make way for an all-party government to take over. Prime Minister’s office said that protesters breached Wickremesinghe’s private residence and set it on fire.

Yesterday, opposition parties in the island nation held talks and decided to form an all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe agreed to resign.

The cash-starved Sri Lanka witnessed a tumultuous day on Saturday when protesters broke into Mr. Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo. The protesters were seen in the bedrooms and splashing around in the swimming pool of the President’s House.

Economic expert Punit Mudgal analysis the cause of the unprecedented economic crisis which engulfed the island nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes to the Quarterfinals with 1-0 win

By Harpal Singh Bedi At the end it was a heart break as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to h ...

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Harpal Singh Bedi Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed ...


 Women World Cup Hockey: It is do or die for India as they take on Spain in a crossover match

Harpal Singh Bedi It is do or die scenario for India as they face Spain in the Women’s Hockey World Cup ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart