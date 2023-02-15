Sri Lanka: Postal voting for local govt elections expected to be postponed

WEB DESK

Postal voting for the local government elections in Sri Lanka are expected to be postponed due to a delay in obtaining the ballot papers. The Commissioner General for Elections said that arrangements had been made to issue postal vote ballot papers yesterday but that could not be done.

Meanwhile, the Government Printer has informed the EC that printing work pertaining to the polls cannot go ahead without the due payments. The local government elections are scheduled to be held on 9th of March in the island where about 16 million voters will exercise their franchise. More than 80,000 candidates are in the fray for 8771 seats across 340 local councils.