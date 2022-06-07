FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe urges people not to stock fuel and gas

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged people not to stock fuel and gas. The Prime Minister said, the next three weeks will be a tough time for the country with regard to fuel and it is time to use fuel and gas as carefully as possible. He said, negotiations are underway with various parties to ensure proper fuel supply.

Mr Wickremesinghe further said that UN will make a global appeal in coming days to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has said that the required diesel and petrol stocks would be released to the market from tomorrow. On other hand, the Cabinet had approved to import fertilizers for paddy cultivation. The Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited and Colombo Commercial Fertilizer Company Limited to import the relevant quantities of fertilizers and distribute them to the farmers.

