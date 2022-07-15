Sri Lanka: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Acting President

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has sworn in as the Acting President before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya a short while ago. He was sworn in after the acceptance of the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has said that Parliament will meet tomorrow as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation was accepted today. He said, it was expected to elect a new President through Parliament within seven days in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The Speaker also said, in terms of the Constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will function in the capacity of the acting President overseeing functions, duties, and powers of the office of the President until the procedure of electing a new President is over.