Sri Lanka: NPP MP Vijitha Herath says President Gotabaya should be impeached

WEB DESK

In the midst of Sri Lanka’s severe economic crisis, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath yesterday said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should be impeached if he does not resign on his own and the No Confidence vote fails. A motion should be filed against the current government.

According to Herath, the Parliament should first address the country’s political crisis before addressing the people’s economic challenges. He stated that he and his party are prepared for both impeachment and a No Confidence Motion against the President. He said they are prepared to support both impeachment and a No Confidence Motion. Mr Herath went on to say that everyone should call on the President to resign.