Sri Lanka inflation slowed to a declining trend in November amid improved supply conditions and tight monetary policy.

The consumer price index eased to 61 percent. The decline comes in the wake of the easing of consumer prices. Generous assistance from India has also helped Sri Lanka stay afloat and ease shortages.

Meanwhile, the island nation is working to secure International Monetary Fund‘s consent for a 2.9 billion dollar bailout program.