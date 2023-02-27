Sri Lanka: Imported eggs from India to be sold at Rs 30 to food manufacturers

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s state Minister of Finance Ranjit Siyambalapitiya has assured that eggs imported from India will be sold to food manufacturers at a price of 30 Lankan rupees.

Highlighting that the eggs being imported by the State Trading Corporation will not be released into the market, Siyambalapaitiya emphasised that only the STC has been permitted to import eggs into the island nation.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently approved the importation of eggs in a bid to address the shortage of eggs in the market and to bring down the soaring prices.