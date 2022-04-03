FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka: Govt restricts access to social media platforms amid unprecedented economic crisis

In Sri Lanka, Government has restricted access to major social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Nihal Thalduwa, senior superintendent of police, told media that social media has been blocked by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.

The restrictions come after the government yesterday implemented a countrywide curfew as protests against the government’s handling of the economic crisis turned violent. The curfew will run till 6 a.m.on Monday. Police said, hundreds of people have defied the curfew and gathered in several suburban towns.

Meanwhile, India recently announced that it will extend a one billion US Dollar line of credit to Colombo as part of its financial assistance to the country.

India also delivered a consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Sri Lanka yesterday. This is the fourth such assistance from New Delhi to mitigate the spike in power cuts in the island nation.

