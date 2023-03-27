Sri Lanka: Ferry service between Karaikal & Kankesanthurai to commence next month

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva has said the ferry service between Karaikal and Kankesanthurai will commence next month. The minister said the first ferry line of the new service on this route is scheduled to call on the port of Kankesanthurai, KKS, on 29th of April.

He said the passenger terminal is built on the KKS port for the new ferry service. He added that Sri Lanka Ports Authority has provided financial facility of 14.4 crore lankan rupees for the construction. The construction of the passenger terminal has already been initiated by the Sri Lankan Navy and will be handed over after completion to the Sri Lankan Ports authority by second week of April.

The ferry service owners of the discussion revealed that 50 dollars will be charged per passenger for a one-way trip, allowing a maximum of 100 KG of baggage. The ferry will carry upto 150 passengers at a time and will take around four hours to reach the destination.