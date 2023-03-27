इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 06:30:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka: Ferry service between Karaikal & Kankesanthurai to commence next month

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva has said the ferry service between Karaikal and Kankesanthurai will commence next month. The minister said the first ferry line of the new service on this route is scheduled to call on the port of Kankesanthurai, KKS, on 29th of April.

He said the passenger terminal is built on the KKS port for the new ferry service. He added that Sri Lanka Ports Authority has provided financial facility of 14.4 crore lankan rupees for the construction. The construction of the passenger terminal has already been initiated by the Sri Lankan Navy and will be handed over after completion to the Sri Lankan Ports authority by second week of April.

The ferry service owners of the discussion revealed that 50 dollars will be charged per passenger for a one-way trip, allowing a maximum of 100 KG of baggage. The ferry will carry upto 150 passengers at a time and will take around four hours to reach the destination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart