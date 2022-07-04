FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka: Energy Minister issues stark warning over country’s fuel stocks

AMN / COLOMBO

Sri Lanka, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has issued a stark warning over the country’s fuel stocks. On Sunday, Kanchana Wijesekera said, the nation only had enough petrol left for less than a day under regular demand.

He also said, its next petrol shipment was not due for more than two weeks.

Last week, Sri Lanka suspended sales of petrol and diesel for non-essential vehicles as it struggles to pay for imports like fuel, food, and medicines.

The government also extended school closures for one week because there is not enough fuel for teachers and parents to get children to classrooms.

Last month, schools were closed nationwide for a day due to fuel shortages and had remained closed for the last two weeks in urban areas. Schools will remain shut until Friday.

Media reports say that in the capital, Colombo, protesters have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office for more than two months to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation.

