Sri Lanka: Employees of several department to launch strike

AMN/ WEB DESK

Employees of the several departments in Sri Lanka have announced that they will launch a strike from midnight of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, trade unions of several essential services have warned of large-scale indefinite strike action from Wednesday over the government’s new tax policy.

Trade unions attached to the ports, doctors, nursing, water, power, teachers, and banking sectors have announced their participation.

A written letter on the planned strike action was also handed over to the Ministry of Public Services yesterday.

The trade unionists have warned that island-wide indefinite strike action will be launched tomorrow if the government fails to address its demands.

Stating that they are willing to pay the necessary taxes, the trade unionists stated, however, they are against paying unfair taxes that has been imposed by the government. The Sri Lanka government had sharply raised personal income taxes with effect from 1st of January this year to increase government revenue.

