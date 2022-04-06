Sri Lanka crisis: New Finance Minister Ali Sabry too resigns

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament today after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance. The President had said he won’t resign and is ready to hand over government to whoever proves 113 seat majority.

An emergency health situation has been declared in the country because of the severe drug shortage in the country. Meanwhile, the IMF said it is monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka very closely.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned today just a day after he was appointed to the post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the island nation suffers a crippling economic crisis. He said in a statement that while he regretted the inconvenience caused, he believes that he has always acted in the best interests of the country adding that ‘fresh and proactive and unconventional steps’ were needed to solve the country’s problems.

Sri Lankan police in the meantime, have warned protesters not to take the law in their own hands and said strict action will be taken against those involved in violence during the agitations. The police arrested several protesters last night and said they are relying on scientific and video footage to nab violators in the coming days.