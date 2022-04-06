FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2022 10:36:10      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka crisis: New Finance Minister Ali Sabry too resigns

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament today after at least 41 lawmakers walked out of the alliance. The President had said he won’t resign and is ready to hand over government to whoever proves 113 seat majority.

An emergency health situation has been declared in the country because of the severe drug shortage in the country. Meanwhile, the IMF said it is monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka very closely.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned today just a day after he was appointed to the post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the island nation suffers a crippling economic crisis. He said in a statement that while he regretted the inconvenience caused, he believes that he has always acted in the best interests of the country adding that ‘fresh and proactive and unconventional steps’ were needed to solve the country’s problems.

Sri Lankan police in the meantime, have warned protesters not to take the law in their own hands and said strict action will be taken against those involved in violence during the agitations. The police arrested several protesters last night and said they are relying on scientific and video footage to nab violators in the coming days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RM ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart