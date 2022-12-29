heater
Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee announces 20-member squad to take part in upcoming white-ball series

AMN/ WEB DESK

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has announced a 20-member squad to take part in the upcoming white-ball series tour of India. The two sides will compete in three T20s and three ODIs beginning 3rd January, 2023. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka’s T20 and ODI squads while Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga have been appointed as vice-captains in the ODI and T20I squads respectively.

The first match of the series will be held on January 3 in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot.  The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on 10th January, 12th and 15th. Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI announced India’s squads for the series against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India’s T20I squad. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the T20 team. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not part of India’s T20 squad. Rohit Sharma will be back as the captain to lead Men in Blue in the ODI series.

