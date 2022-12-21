Sri Lanka could face power cuts in January if sufficient coal does not arrive in time

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka could face power cuts of 10 hours a day in January if sufficient coal does not arrive in time. State-run Ceylon Electricity Board’s engineer union said the stock of coal is sufficient to produce electricity only till the year end.

Nihal Weeraratne, President of the Union, said that about 45% of the power requirement of the island nation is being generated by the Norochcholai power plant. At the same time, hydroelectric power cannot be used as it is the lean season till March.

Mr. Weeraratne added that the electricity board has received five out of the 38 coal ships that are expected by April next year. The coal from the sixth ship is expected to reach the power plant by the 11th of January. With a delay in the arrival of coal, the plant will not generate enough power necessitating power cuts of up to 10 hours a day.