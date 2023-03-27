इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 06:30:44      انڈین آواز
Sri Lanka considers India as the protector in the region with whom the island has had longest ties: Sri Lanka Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that Sri Lanka considers India as the protector in the region with whom the island has had longest ties. Speaking in an interview with Harvard University last week, the president said India has been Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour with whom the island nation has had longest ties. He said that the two countries have to work to ensure that synergies of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are brought together.

Mr. Wickremesinghe said India as the next growth centre, will trigger growth in South Asia. He said it will be in Sri Lanka’s interest to upgrade the free trade agreement with India to economic and technical cooperation agreement.

He also expressed willingness to join the comprehensive and progressive trade agreement and regional comprehensive economic partnership. At the same time he said presence of China Sea fleet ships and the formation of QUAD have complicated peace and security in the Indian Ocean. He expressed commitment to the freedom of navigation and the security of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean. He also mentioned that Sri Lanka’s access to the growing Indian market, as well as the opening of the African market should not be disrupted by big power rivalry or conflict.

