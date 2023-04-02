इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2023 05:51:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka: Colombo Consumer Price Index indicates inflation to remain at 50.3% in March

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

High inflation levels continue to plague Sri Lanka, with the Colombo Consumer Price Index indicated inflation to remain at 50.3 percent in March 2023.

This was seen as a marginal reduction from 50.6 percent in February. Despite monetary and fiscal policy tightening, the inflation index has risen by 2.94 percent so far this year.

The central bank has set an annual inflation rate target of between 4-6 percent for end of 2023.

In the past month, the Lankan rupee has appreciated as the central bank follows an ad hoc peg recommended by the International Monetary Fund, known as a flexible exchange.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اسرو نے کرناٹک میں دوبارہ استعمال ہونے والے خلائی راکٹ کے اترنے کے مشن کا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے

@isro بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق سے متعلق تنظیم اِسرو نے کرناٹک میں ...

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے

روس نے اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کی صدارت سنبھال لی ہے، باوجو ...

شائقین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے سلیم درانی نہیں رہے۔# Salim Durrani

اے ایم این/ویب ڈیسک سامعین کی ڈیمانڈ پر چھکے لگانے والے پرک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart