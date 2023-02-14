Sri Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to provide immediate relief to downtrodden

WEB DESK

The Sri Lanka cabinet yesterday approved a proposal to provide immediate relief to the downtrodden in the island nation. The proposal provides for essential food grains of 10 kgs to 20 lakh low income families in March and April. The move will cost the exchequer one thousand nine hundred crore Sri Lankan rupees.

In addition, the cabinet also decided to pay out gratuity arrears for retired government servants. With this, the retired employees are expected to get relief as their dues had not been paid since April last year.

Sri Lanka had defaulted on its external debt in April 2022 as it faced its worst ever economic crisis since its independence in 1948.