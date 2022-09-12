FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to lift Asia Cup title in Dubai

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to lift their 6th Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium last night. Earlier, put into bat first, Sri Lanka posted 170 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs riding on Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 off 45 balls. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf picked up three wickets.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were all out on 147 runs in 20 overs with Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 55 runs. For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan scalped four wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga took three and Chamika Karunaratne bagged two wickets.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been adjudged the Player of the Series while Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been named the Player of the Match for his batting performance in the final.

