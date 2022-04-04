FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2022 10:45:34      انڈین آواز

Sri Lanka: 4 new Ministers sworn in; Ali Sabry is new Finance Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

In Sri Lanka, four new Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today, hours after the Cabinet resigned en masse amidst a severe economic and political crisis in the island nation.

According to the President’s Office, former Justice Minister Ali Sabry was sworn in as the new Finance Minister, while G.L. Peiris was sworn in as the Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena as the Education Minister and Johnston Fernando as the Highways Minister.

Government officials said, more Ministers will be sworn into the Cabinet in the coming days, if the opposition parties agree to form a united government. For days, public protests have erupted in Sri Lanka, demanding that the government take action to adress the economic crisis, hours-long power cuts and shortages of fuel and other essential supplies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RM ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart