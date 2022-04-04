Sri Lanka: 4 new Ministers sworn in; Ali Sabry is new Finance Minister

AMN

In Sri Lanka, four new Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today, hours after the Cabinet resigned en masse amidst a severe economic and political crisis in the island nation.

According to the President’s Office, former Justice Minister Ali Sabry was sworn in as the new Finance Minister, while G.L. Peiris was sworn in as the Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena as the Education Minister and Johnston Fernando as the Highways Minister.

Government officials said, more Ministers will be sworn into the Cabinet in the coming days, if the opposition parties agree to form a united government. For days, public protests have erupted in Sri Lanka, demanding that the government take action to adress the economic crisis, hours-long power cuts and shortages of fuel and other essential supplies.