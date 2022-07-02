Sri Lanka: 22 train services cancelled as railway guards unable to report to work due to lack of fuel

In Sri Lanka, Local media reports that 22 trains, including office and intercity trains scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as Railway Guards were unable to report to work due to lack of fuel.

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union (SLRSMU) in a statement said, there is a possibility of cancelling a few trains, including two long-distance trains from Colombo Fort to Badulla and Kankesanthurai (KKS) afternoon on Friday.

Due to the cancellation of trains, commuters would undergo greater difficulties especially those who travel long distance. As long distance buses too are limited for some time, people were depending on trains for their travelling needs.