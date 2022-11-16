Sreerama Chandra sings live at The Kshitij Carnival

AMN / MUMBAI

Shortly after hosting the phenomenal singers Sachet and Parampara Tandon, Mithibai Kshitij was also the chosen destination for the legendary Sreerama Chandra to promote his new party track, ‘Bullet Te Savaar’.

Insightful discussions about his music career and obstacles broke out. When discussing his success on the reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu and Indian Idol, the artist said, “I wrote my own success story. It was not by luck that I reached here,” encouraging aspiring musicians in the room to follow in his footsteps. The evening’s highlight unquestionably came from Sreerama Chandra performing live on his most recent release, which encouraged the crowd to dance. As he took photographs and individually interacted with his devoted fans, they were starstruck.

The artist was also spotted performing live at The Kshitij Carnival, an ongoing cultural funfair organized by the team. Large crowds sprawled in the area as students tuned along to his blockbuster hits ‘Subhanallah’ and ‘Allah Duhai Hai’.

Whether you prefer music, dance, art, or are just seeking to have fun with your close college buddies, Kshitij has evolved into a broad platform that has something for everyone.