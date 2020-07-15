Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru

The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship program for students across the country.

The scholarships, covering both sports and academics, will be offered to students in the U-13, U-15, and U-18 age categories. The last date to apply for the scholarship will be 31st July 2020. The trials will be held in the second half of August or September, based on Government directives.

The Scholarship Program comes after the School’s announcement of admission for their incoming batch of students for the year 2020-2021. The Football Scholarship Program will be handed to the applicants on the basis of their potential in the sport.

The candidates will have to go through trials with The Sports School as a part of the application process. Upon selection, five of the best-performing children in each age group will undergo further direct trials with the Bengaluru FC- U-13, U-15 (Bellary-based), and U-18 (Bangalore-based) Academy teams. These trials will allow the players a chance to earn direct entry into the highly famed and accredited Bengaluru FC Academy which is the only Indian club-operated two-star Academy by the Asian Football Confederation.

Dr. Sankar UV, Director, The Sports School,said, “We will conduct open trials to be a part of the football program at the School. This will be operated and monitored by Bengaluru FC’s Youth Coaches. Applicants who are selected from the first round of trials stand a chance to earn themselves upto 100% scholarship for both sports and academic training, and be absorbed as a part of The Sports School’s football program”.

He further adds, “The Sports School always strives to provide students the best sporting and academic infrastructures in India to prepare them for the highly competitive world of sports. For Football, we have India’s first FIFA Quality Pro Certified Artificial Turf so that they train under the best possible conditions ”

“Our association with The Sports School has enabled us to see a lot more children who have potential in the sport, and this scholarship program is one of our most important initiatives as a club. Our aim has always been to ensure that players who can make it to the top are given a clear pathway to do so.” said Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru FC,

Bengaluru FC was established in the year 2013 with an objective of bettering the standards of Indian football. Winning an unprecedented I-League title in its debut season, the club laid down fresh benchmarks for professionalism in the sport and raised the bar every year, going on to win six trophies in six consecutive seasons.

Representing the country in Asia, Bengaluru FC became the first Indian team to ever reach the final of a continental competition, competing in the AFC Cup final of 2016. The Blues, as they are known, have won the Federation Cup twice, the I-League twice, were winners of the inaugural Super Cup in 2018 and won the Indian Super League title in only their second year in the competition.

The Sports School is the first institution in India that integrates sports and education to create the training ground for champions of tomorrow. The school, incorporated in June 2019 and headquartered in Bangalore, offers high-performance sports training along with school and graduate education as well as on-site residential facilities.

The school also has partnerships with renowned sporting academies like Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, Bengaluru FC, Center for Cricketing Excellence, and have mentors like Pullela Gopichand and Robin Uthappa.