Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said that his ministry has sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India on allegation of sexual harassment by some top wrestlers against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Mr. Thakur told mediapersons in Chandigarh that the Sports Ministry has directed the WFI to furnish a reply within 72 hours. He said, government has taken a very serious view of the matter since it pertains to the well-being of athletes.