Sports Ministry seeks explanation from WFI over allegations by wrestlers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that Government of India has sent a notice to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and has sought a response within 72 hours. Issuing a statement on Thursday at Chandigarh airport, he said that he would try and meet the wrestlers personally after reaching Delhi and would listen to them.

Sports Minister issued his first response to the ongoing tussle between the country’s top wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India. The wrestlers have levelled some serious allegations against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of corruption and sexual exploitation of players. Indian wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today, demanding a complete overhaul of the WFI.