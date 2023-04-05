Sports Ministry approves proposal to financially assist twelve Para-Badminton players

AMN/ WEB DESK

Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has approved the proposal to financially assist twelve Para-Badminton players to participate in the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International. The Para Shuttlers include Pramod Bhagat, Manasi Joshi, Krishna Nagar, Mandeep Kaur, Parul Parmar and Manisha Ramadass. The funding has been cleared under Target Olympic Podium Scheme. It will cover entry fees for the competition, insurance costs, boarding and lodging costs, and out-of-pocket allowance for other daily financial needs.