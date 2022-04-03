Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RMs) developed by the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL). Speaking at an event, Mr. Thakur said that this development will make India self-reliant in anti-doping science.

He said the availability of these RMs would help the entire anti-doping community to strengthen their testing capabilities. Mr. Thakur said that this would also help in mutual cooperation among countries for promoting fair play in sports policy the world over.

The NDTL said that these RMs are indigenous and purest forms of chemicals required for anti-doping analysis in all WADA-accredited laboratories across the world. It said that these RMs have been developed in less than a year by NDTL in association with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine.