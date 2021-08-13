Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress and diseases.



Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The programme was organized throughout the country, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Along with Delhi, Fit India Freedom Run 2.0, the programme was also organised in 75 other iconic locations across the countr

The iconic locations include Chandrashekhar Azad Park, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, the Cellular Jail, Port Blair in Anadaman and Nicobar Islands, Kaza post in Himachal Pradesh, Gateway of India in Mumbai, Chitralekha Udyan in Tezpur, Assam, Attari Border, Leh and Chennai . Fit India Run events was organized by CRPF, CISF, ITBP, NSG, SSB, BSF, Railways and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in the iconic places. Mr Thakur virtually interacted with participants from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Thakur said, through this campaign, citizens will be given call to make a resolve to include physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives, Fitness Ki Dose- Aadha Ghanta Roz. He said, a youthfull mind and body is a key driver of healthy and fit India. He said, a healthy and strong country can be made only by keeping the mind and body healthy.

Mr Thakur said, last year, more than five crore people participated in the run and hoped that this year more than seven crore 50 lakh people will participate in the programme. The Minister said, the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 will be held each week in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district till 2nd October this year. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts through International Yoga Day and Fit India are inspiring the people across the world. He said, the dream of Prime Minister is to make New India a fit India.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress and diseases. The programme will be organized in 744 districts and 30 thousand educational institutions across the country. The key activities of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 include pledge, rendering of National Anthem, Freedom Run, cultural functions at venues, awareness among Youth Volunteers to participate and also organize similar Freedom Runs in their villages.