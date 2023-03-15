Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to inaugurate IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

AMN/ WEB DESK

The IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will begin in New Delhi today, March 15. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will attend the opening ceremony at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex this evening.

International Boxing Association, IBA President Umar Kremlev, and Boxing Federation of India, BFI President Ajay Singh will also be present on the occasion. BFI is hosting the biggest boxing event till the 26th of March. The Championship is taking place in India for the third time after 2006 and 2018, the most for any country. The tournament will witness the participation of more than 350 boxers from around 74 countries. The Indian team of 12 boxers for the event includes 2020 Tokyo Bronze medallist, Lovlina Borgohain and the current world champion in the 50kg category, Nikhat Zareen.