Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur interacts with youth delegation from Bangladesh

AMN

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur have interacted with the youth delegation from Bangladesh. On the last day of visit, Mr. Thakur hosted a dinner in the honour of the 100-member delegation in New Delhi yesterday. The Bangladesh delegation has been very appreciative of this programme during their interaction with the Minster. The delegation also showcased various cultural performances from Bangladesh. Indian artists also performed during the gala evening.

Mr. Thakur while interacting with the delegates also listened to the experiences regarding their stay for one week in India. The visit also facilitated exchange of ideas, cultural, political, and economic relations between the two countries and contributed to enhancing regional cooperation and world peace. India and Bangladesh have a long common cultural, economic, and political history.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is mandated to create an international perspective among youth in collaboration with other countries and various international agencies and organizations on various youth issues. The exchange of youth delegations with friendly countries is taken up on a reciprocal basis for promoting an exchange of ideas, values, and culture amongst the youth of different countries.