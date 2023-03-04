Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur attends cultural program of NYPF 2023 in Delhi

AMN

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has expressed delight at youth getting platforms to convey their ideas.

Attending the cultural program of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) 2023 in New Delhi, Mr Thakur urged the country’s youth to take the Panch Pran given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as living principles.

He also expressed happiness at women’s participation in the NYPF at a larger scale and hoped that they would keep on reaching new heights.

Taking part in the event, a youth from Haryana, Jaideep Tuli said that due to the NYPF he could witness how the country’s policies take shape.