PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2021 06:44:45      انڈین آواز

Spirit of competitive & cooperative federalism should be in the whole country: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed that centre and states should work together and make cooperative federalism more meaningful. He also urged to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also among districts.

In his opening remarks at the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, Mr Modi said, India has made up its mind to progress rapidly and doesn’t want to lose time. He said, the positive response received for this year’s Budget has expressed the mood of the nation and the youth is playing a pivotal role in setting the mood.

Mr Modi said AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its own needs but also for the world. He said, country’s private sector is also coming forward with energy. Prime minister said, the fund allocated for infrastructure in the current budget is highly appreciated and it will generate employment for thousands.

Mr Modi said, since 2014, over 2.4 crore houses have been built in rural and urban India. He said, another innovative initiative is going on in which houses are being built by modern technology in six cities. In the last 18 months since Jal Jeevan Mission came into existence, Mr Modi highlighted, over 3.5 crore rural households have been connected with piped water connections. He said, BharatNet scheme has also become a major game changing feature to give internet connectivity to remote villages across the nation.

Prime Minister said the Central Government has introduced Production Linked Incentive, PLI schemes for various sectors. He said, this is an excellent opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country and States should also take full advantage of this scheme and attract more and more investment. He said, policy framework and cooperation between Centre and state is also very important.

Mr Modi said, a holistic approach has been adopted over the years, from agriculture to animal husbandry to fisheries. He said, as a result, the country’s agricultural exports have increased significantly even during Corona. Prime Minister said, ease of living and ease of doing business will go hand in hand. Laws and regulations have to be amended for brighter future of the nation.
Prime Minister stressed on the need to promote innovation and use technology as much as possible.PM said, every state and every district in the country has a speciality and potential and government is shortlisting and value-adding to these thousands of products hailing from different districts through marketing for exports.

Mr. Modi highlighted in past few years, that opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination and health facilities, free electricity connection, free gas connection to empower the poor has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives.

Prime minister expressed happiness that during the COVID period people saw how centre and states worked together. Mr. Modi stressed that when India is going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant.

The Prime Minister urged to focus on storage and processing of agricultural products to reduce wastage. He stressed on the need to export processed foods rather than raw foods to increase profits. Mr Modi said reforms are very important for our farmers to get the necessary economic resources, better infrastructure and modern technology.

The agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level, health and nutrition.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory.

This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join. The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Union Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with ...

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

HSB Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to condu ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!