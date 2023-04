AMN

A special screening of 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by All India Radio will be held tomorrow, April 30 in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas in the national capital. The screening will be held at 11 AM. The monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat has so far completed its 99 episodes and tomorrow, the programme will complete its 100th episode.