Special Lok Adalat on Matrimonial cases held across J&K

As a part of the calendar of activities for the year 2023 prepared by J&K Legal Services Authority, a Special Lok Adalat was organised throughout the Union Territory yesterday under the leadership of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority.

The focus for Lok Adalat was on amicable settlement of Matrimonial disputes amongst the parties and to finally dispose of their cases on the basis of consensus arrived at between them to ensure immediate respite not only to the parties but also to their family members from the evils of litigation leading to unrest in the family.

A total of 669 cases involving matrimonial disputes were taken up by 65 Benches in the day-long Special Lok Adalat organised at various courts across the UT, out of which 224 Cases were settled and finally disposed of, besides an amount of 51,10,500 rupees was awarded as compensation/settlement amount. Worth to mention, this was the first Special Lok Adalat of Matrimonial cases in the current calendar year.

As per the schedule of activities prepared for the current calendar year, the next Special Lok Adalat shall be conducted on Saturday, the 15th of April, 2023, focusing on quick settlement of Motor Accident Claim cases (MACT Cases) pending disposal in various courts of the of J&K.