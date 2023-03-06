इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2023 05:37:50      انڈین آواز
Special Delhi Court remands Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till 20th March

Published On: By

WEB DESK

A Special Delhi Court has remanded former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAM Aadmi Party Leader Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till the 20th of this month.

Sisodia is an accused in a Corruption Case relating to Excise Policy 2021-22. Special Judge M.K Nagpal passed the order after CBI Counsel said that they are not seeking the extension of his CBI custody at present.

Sisodia was arrested on the 26 of the last month following interrogation by CBI in the liquor policy case. He was named as accused in the FIR. The CBI had said that the Senior AAM Aadmi Party leader was arrested as he did not cooperate in the investigation. The Court had sent him to CBI custody for five days which was later extended by another two days.

