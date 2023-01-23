Special court in Jammu closes banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s right to cross-examine a prime witness in a 1990 case related to killing of 4 IAF personnel

AMN

A special court in Jammu today “closed” banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s right to cross-examine a prime witness in a 1990 case related to the killing of four IAF personnel after he refused to do so through video conference.

Malik, who is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being convicted in a terror funding case, has been demanding that he be allowed to cross-examine witnesses physically in the Jammu court. He was present in the court virtually.

According to senior additional advocate general and CBI counsel, Monika Kohli Malik was asked whether he would like to examine V K Sharma, a prime witness in the case.

However, he refused and reiterated his stand that he would like to physically question Sharma in court. Malik has been charge-sheeted in the case along with six others. The charges were framed against the accused in 2020, almost 20 years after CBI filed the charge sheet before a designated TADA court in Jammu.