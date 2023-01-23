इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 09:10:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Special court in Jammu closes banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s right to cross-examine a prime witness in a 1990 case related to killing of 4 IAF personnel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A special court in Jammu today “closed” banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s right to cross-examine a prime witness in a 1990 case related to the killing of four IAF personnel after he refused to do so through video conference.

Malik, who is in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being convicted in a terror funding case, has been demanding that he be allowed to cross-examine witnesses physically in the Jammu court. He was present in the court virtually.

According to senior additional advocate general and CBI counsel, Monika Kohli Malik was asked whether he would like to examine V K Sharma, a prime witness in the case.

However, he refused and reiterated his stand that he would like to physically question Sharma in court. Malik has been charge-sheeted in the case along with six others. The charges were framed against the accused in 2020, almost 20 years after CBI filed the charge sheet before a designated TADA court in Jammu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart