Special Committee should probe Opposition unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha: Goyal

Staff Reporter

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal has demanded that a special committee be set up to look into the incidents of gross indiscipline by Opposition members during the monsoon session. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Mr Goyal condemned the incident created by the opposition and termed it unfortunate.

He said, the Committee should enquire the unruly behaviour in the House and strict action should be taken. He said, opposition’s intentions were on full display yesterday and attempts were made by some opposition members to attack panel chairman, table staff, woman security staff and the secretary-general.

Mr Goyal said, opposition members even tried to stop him and the parliamentary affairs minister from coming out of their chambers. The Leader of the House said, such behaviour should never be tolerated by the House and the country and those members involved in the incident and tarnish image of house should apologize for their behaviour.