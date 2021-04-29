Special cargo for medical aid of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies arrives from UAE to India

AMN/ WEB DESK
A special cargo for medical aid of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies arrived from UAE to India today. External Affairs Ministry sources said IAF C-17 has so far airlifted 18 Cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai Airport and landed at Panagarh Air Base in three sorties since April 26th.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar received a call from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 25th April. The UAE Foreign Minister expressed his solidarity with India. A message of solidarity from UAE to India over COVID-19 situation was conveyed by lighting up of their iconic buildings in Tricolor on 25th of April.