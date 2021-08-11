Speaker unhappy over inadequate functioning of Lok Sabha

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today expressed anguish and dismay over inadequate functioning of the House during the current Session due to interruptions.

‘I share people’s pain that their issues could not be discussed in the House”, said Mr Birla while intercting with media persons.

Underlining the importance of debates and discussions in the House, Mr Birla said that debates and discussions strengthen democracy. He further said that Bills should be passed in the House after proper and productive discussion. On the same note, Birla noted that smooth conduct of the House is the responsibility of all stakeholders.

Emphasizing that Members of Parliament have discharged their constitutional duties in the five sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Speaker appealed the Leaders of Political Parties to respect the great parliamentary tradition and the sanctity of the institution. House should run in accordance with collective will and consensus, he said.

Mr Birla said he always makes effort to see that maximum business takes place in the House and discussions are held over issues related to the public.

Mr Birla said, the House functioned for only 21 hours and 14 minutes. Out of the quorum of 96 working hours, work could not be done for 74 hours and 46 minutes. He said the total productivity was 22 per cent and a total of 20 Bills were passed including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties.

Mr Birla said he always expected the MPs to maintain the dignity of the House. He highlighted there have been debates, agreements and disagreements in the House but its dignity was never lowered.