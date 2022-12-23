FreeCurrencyRates.com

SPEAKER OM BIRLA PRESENTS AWARDS TO MERITORIOUS CHILDREN OF OFFICERS, STAFF OF LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT

AMN / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday presented awards to meritorious children of officers and staff of Lok Sabha Secretariat. Shri Birla lauded the tradition of promoting, honoring and rewarding meritorious children and congratulated Lok Sabha Secretariat for organizing the event. He added that education plays a vital role in building a bright future for children and that such award functions encourage them to perform better.

Describing the youth as the future of the nation, Shri Birla said that youth endowed with immense energy and versatility is the strength and wealth of the nation. Expressing joy, Shri Birla said that the future of the country is safe in the talented hands of the youth. He added that India will become a developed nation in the years to come with the hard work, ability and competence of the youth.

Shri Birla expressed hope that the students would move forward in the direction of a bright future by performing well in the national level engineering and university entrance examinations after finishing school. He added that the hard work of the youth contributes to not only to their future but also to the nation and society. Shri Birla said that today’s youth are working on finding solutions. They are providing solutions to the challenges ranging from agriculture, health, education, security and governance etc through their innovation.

Shri Birla gave a message to the students that they should strive to make democracy stronger through their research and education. Calling upon the students, Shri Birla said that the young people should suggest solutions to common problems in public life and governance. Shri Birla suggested all the students to work hard and believe in their hard work.

Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, presented the welcome address and Joint Secretary in Lok Sabha Secretariat Shri YM Kandpal gave the vote of thanks.

