Spate of violence unleash in Mexico after El Chapo’s son’s arrest by Mexican authorities

WEB DESK

Mexican authorities captured a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, in a dramatic operation in the northern state of Sinaloa yesterday. His arrest unleashed a spate of violence in Mexico with local officials telling citizens to take refuge in a safe place amid clashes with cartel members in various parts of city of Culiacan in Sinaloa province.

The arrest comes days before US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visit Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders Summit.

The state of Sinaloa is home to the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s most powerful narcotics trafficking organizations. “El Chapo” was the leader of the cartel before he was sentenced to life in prison in 2020.